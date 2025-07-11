AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Published - Check Reporting Schedule and Details

Summary The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result. Students can now check their allotment status on the official website — polycet.ap.gov.in.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across the state. Students can now check their allotment status on the official website — polycet.ap.gov.in — by logging in with their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

The allotment order mentions important details such as the name of the allotted college and course, the candidate’s rank, and reporting instructions. As per the admission guidelines, candidates who have secured a seat must complete both online self-reporting and physical reporting at the allotted polytechnic institute by July 14, 2025. Failure to complete either step within the stipulated deadline will lead to automatic cancellation of the allotted seat without any further claims.

Candidates are required to download their AP POLYCET 2025 allotment order and report to the respective colleges with original documents for verification. The list of mandatory documents includes the POLYCET hall ticket, rank card, SSC or equivalent marks memo, study certificates from Class 4 to 10, caste certificate, income certificate, EWS certificate (if applicable), local status certificate, and other category-related documents. A passport-size photograph and transfer certificate (TC) are also essential for the admission formalities.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on academic schedules and further counselling rounds.