WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Response Sheet Out Now at wbjeeb.nic.in - Objection Submission Guide & Link

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 May 2025
16:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the OMR images and machine-read responses for candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2025. Students can now access and download their WBJEE 2025 response sheets from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — by logging in with their application number, password, and security pin.

Steps to Check Response Sheets

  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Select ‘WBJEE’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.
  • Click on the ‘OMR Recorded Responses’ link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • View and download the recorded responses for future reference.
The response sheets display the answers captured during the exam. For Category I and II questions, responses are recorded as A, B, C, D, a dash (“-”) for unanswered, or an asterisk (“*”) for multiple responses, marking invalidation. For Category-III questions, responses are shown as a combination of letters based on selected options.

Candidates dissatisfied with their recorded responses can raise a claim through the official website until May 25, 2025. Each claim requires a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response. The challenge must be completed in a single session.

Additionally, the WBJEE question booklet number for each candidate has been published. In case of any discrepancies in the displayed data, candidates should report them at info@wbjeeb.in within the stipulated deadline.

The Board clarified that no challenges will be entertained after the deadline. Final scores and ranks will be determined based on the reviewed responses, and the Board’s decision will be final.

Find the direct response sheet challenge link here.

Last updated on 24 May 2025
16:03 PM
WBJEE 2025 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEEB
