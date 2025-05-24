MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 Final Answer Key Published: 6 Objections Approved, Results Soon

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 May 2025
File Image

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final answer key for MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025.
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially released the final answer key for MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025. Candidates can now access the updated answer key on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

A total of 359 objections were raised by candidates against the provisional answer key issued on May 10. After scrutiny, the authorities accepted 6 objections. As per the final key, answers to 5 questions have been revised, while 1 question has been awarded full marks to all candidates, irrespective of their response.

The MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 exam was conducted on April 28, with the 3-Year LLB exam following on May 2 and May 3. The test paper comprised 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark.

The CET Cell confirmed that the results will be prepared based on this final answer key. Candidates will be notified via SMS and email before the result declaration and will be able to download their scorecards and percentiles through the login portal.

As per the official notification, “changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed. MAH - LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 Scorecard containing Percentile for the respective Group will be made available to the candidates in their login.”

Successful candidates will be eligible to participate in the upcoming MAH CET LLB counselling 2025 for admission to top law colleges across Maharashtra.

For further updates and counselling schedules, candidates are advised to visit the official CET Cell website.

