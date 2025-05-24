WBCHSE

New Semester System: WBCHSE Allows New Subject Combinations, Extends Enrollment Deadline!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 May 2025
15:08 PM

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced fresh opportunities for students who failed or discontinued their Class 11 studies.
As per the new notification, students will be allowed to re-enroll under the semester system and choose new subjects.

In a significant move to ensure no academic year is wasted, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced fresh opportunities for students who failed or discontinued their Class 11 studies. As per the new notification, students will be allowed to re-enroll under the semester system and choose new subjects across Science (Set I), Commerce (Set II), or Humanities (Set III) streams, irrespective of their earlier registered stream.

TS POLYCET Results 2025 Out - Rank Card Link, Qualifying Marks &amp; Counselling Details
TS POLYCET Results 2025 Out - Rank Card Link, Qualifying Marks &amp; Counselling Details

The council stated that candidates who passed Class 11 but either dropped out or failed the test examination can now start afresh with subjects of their choice for the 2025-26 academic session. This initiative comes under the newly introduced ‘Fresh Stream’ option, designed to help students restart without academic penalties.

Additionally, students from the previous syllabus who passed Class 11 but didn’t appear for the Higher Secondary examination or failed their test exams will also be eligible to register under the semester-based system. They, too, can select new subjects and continue their education seamlessly.

AP EdCET 2025 Application Edit Begins - What Information can be Modified?
AP EdCET 2025 Application Edit Begins - What Information can be Modified?

Meanwhile, students with multiple backlogs in the old syllabus will continue as ‘Continuing Candidates’ (CC) or ‘Special Candidates’ based on the number of failed subjects. Moreover, candidates wishing to migrate from the annual system to the semester system will also be accommodated.

The application window for this fresh enrollment has been extended till June 30, 2025. Students can apply online and choose their preferred subjects and stream for the upcoming academic session.

Last updated on 24 May 2025
15:10 PM
