WBCHSE Revamps HS Curriculum 2025 - New Subjects Introduced and Syllabus Revised!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
11:09 AM

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has introduced five new subjects in the Higher Secondary (Class 11 & 12) curriculum starting from the 2025-26 academic session.
Apart from introducing new subjects, WBCHSE has revised the syllabus for existing subjects.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has introduced five new subjects in the Higher Secondary (Class 11 & 12) curriculum starting from the 2025-26 academic session, to enhance students’ skills. The updated syllabus aims to align with modern educational trends and provide students with a broader knowledge base.

New Subjects and Curriculum Structure

The five newly introduced subjects are:

  1. Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDS)
  2. Environmental Science (EVSC)
  3. Fisheries and Aquaculture (FSAQ)
  4. Business Mathematics and Basic Statistics (BMBS)
  5. Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences (BMSS)

Each subject will be taught across four semesters, incorporating both theoretical and practical components. The syllabus also details project work guidelines and marks distribution.

Syllabus Revisions & Simplifications

Apart from introducing new subjects, WBCHSE has revised the syllabus for existing subjects like Computer Science and Computer Applications. The modifications aim to simplify topics for students from Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, ensuring better comprehension and smooth learning experiences.

Eligibility & Teacher Training

WBCHSE has specified the qualifications required for teaching these subjects. Teachers specialising in Biological Sciences can teach Fisheries & Aquaculture, provided the school offers Biological Science as a subject. Similarly, teachers with expertise in Computer Science, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and Chemistry will be eligible to teach the newly added subjects. To support this transition, WBCHSE is conducting training sessions for educators, equipping them with the necessary skills to implement the updated curriculum effectively.

The curriculum revamp marks a significant step toward making higher secondary education in West Bengal more relevant to contemporary academic and industry needs.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
11:10 AM
