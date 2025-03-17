CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Admit Cards Out - NTA Issues Important Hall Ticket Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
09:25 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for CUET PG 2025 for candidates scheduled to appear between March 21 and March 25, 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA website using their application form number and date of birth.

UGC Invites Applications for ODL &amp; Online Programmes for 2025-26 Academic Year - Details
UGC Invites Applications for ODL &amp; Online Programmes for 2025-26 Academic Year - Details

Admit Card Download Guide

  • Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.
  • Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link on the homepage.
  • Login with your unique credentials.
  • The hall ticket will be displayed.
  • Review and download the same for future reference.
Important Guidelines for Candidates

The admit card is issued provisionally and does not guarantee eligibility. Candidates' eligibility will be verified during the admission process. It is essential to keep the admit card safe without any alterations, as modifying details may lead to complications on exam day.

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Declared - Check Scores and Ranking List!
TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Declared - Check Scores and Ranking List!

Candidates should carefully review all personal and exam-related details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies or difficulties in downloading, they can reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email helpdeskcuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.

On March 6, 2025, NTA provided advance intimation of the examination city, enabling candidates to make necessary arrangements. The admit cards for candidates appearing after March 25, 2025, will be released in due course.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025 is ongoing and will conclude on April 1, 2025. This exam is a crucial gateway for admission to various postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2025-26.

Last updated on 17 Mar 2025
09:26 AM
CUET PG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate Admit Card National Testing Agency (NTA)
