WB SET Answer Key 2024 Released - Know Objection Submission Steps

Posted on 04 Jan 2025
Summary
The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has officially released the WB SET Answer Key 2024 for the 26th State Eligibility Test (SET).
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the provisional answer key and code-wise question papers through the official websites (wbcsc.org.in and wbcsconline.in).

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has officially released the WB SET Answer Key 2024 for the 26th State Eligibility Test (SET). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the provisional answer key and code-wise question papers through the official websites (wbcsc.org.in and wbcsconline.in).

Candidates are advised to download the question papers for Series X, Y, and Z for Paper I and Series X and Y for Paper II, along with the provisional answer keys. They can match their attempted questions with the uploaded answer keys using the provided Jumbling Formula. The feedback submission window is open until January 6, 2025, with submissions closing at midnight.

How to Challenge the Provisional Answer Key

Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can only raise challenges through the Online Challenge Management System on the official website. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question is applicable, payable via Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking. Additional processing charges may also apply. Along with their challenges, candidates must upload supporting documents in PDF/JPG format. Separate tabs are provided for submitting challenges against Paper I and Paper II.

It is essential to note that challenges or feedback submitted via other modes or beyond the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances. Additionally, challenges unrelated to the answer key will also be disregarded.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

Candidates will not receive individual communication regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The final answer key determined by the expert panel will be final, and no further disputes regarding the answer key will be entertained after the declaration of results.

