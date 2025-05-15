WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 PPS & PPR Results Delayed - Check Expected Release Date by Council

Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2025
11:33 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has delayed the release of the results for the Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) applications.
The delay has been attributed to the pending reevaluation of approximately 80 to 100 answer scripts.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has delayed the release of the results for the Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR) applications for the 2025 Higher Secondary Examination. Originally scheduled for May 14, the results is expected be announced by 2 PM today, May 15.

The delay has been attributed to the pending reevaluation of approximately 80 to 100 answer scripts. The Council clarified that if any copies remain unchecked by the new deadline, the result declaration may take additional time.

CBSE 2025 Class 10 Topper’s Untold Story: How Srishti Fought Pain to Score a Perfect 500!
CBSE 2025 Class 10 Topper’s Untold Story: How Srishti Fought Pain to Score a Perfect 500!
NEET SS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for Round 1 - Link and Key Details
NEET SS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for Round 1 - Link and Key Details

This year, the tatkal PPS and PPR application window was open from May 8 to May 11, while the normal application process will continue until May 22. A total of 5,459 applications were submitted for scrutiny under the tatkal window — a slight rise from last year’s 4,988. However, PPR applications saw a sharp drop to 6,104 compared to 17,893 last year.

Council officials believe this decline is due to the introduction of stricter eligibility conditions for review requests in certain subjects. For instance, candidates seeking a review in Physics needed to score between 60-70 grades not only in Physics but also in four other subjects (excluding language papers) within the same grade bracket to qualify.

Meanwhile, the ongoing regular/normal application process has already recorded 12,777 scrutiny applications and 9,777 review requests as of now. The Council is working to complete the reevaluation process promptly to publish the pending results within the revised timeline.

Last updated on 15 May 2025
11:34 AM
WB HS 2025 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) WBCHSE
