NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for Round 1 - Link and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2025
15:13 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially commenced the first round online registration for the NEET SS counselling 2024 today, May 13. Qualified candidates can now apply for admission to super speciality (DM/MCh & DNB-SS) programmes across various participating institutes across India. The registration window will remain functional till noon on May 18, 2025, with the fee payment deadline until 3 PM of the same day.

Ahead of the registration, seat matrix verification by participating institutes took place on May 12.

NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip - Revises Exam Dates
NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip - Revises Exam Dates

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/super-speciality-counselling.
  • Click on the "New Registration" link on the homepage.
  • Register yourself by providing the required details.
  • Sign in with the NEET SS roll number and password.
  • Fill out the online application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the required fee and security deposit.
  • Submit the application form.

During the registration process, applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹5,000 along with a refundable security deposit of ₹2,00,000.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Now at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates will be allowed to fill in their preferred choices from May 14 to May 18. The seat allotment processing will be conducted from May 19 to May 20, with result announcement scheduled for May 21, and college reporting from May 22 to May 26, 2025.

This year’s counselling process will be conducted in three rounds.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 13 May 2025
15:14 PM
NEET SS 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET SS Registration National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty
