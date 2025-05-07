WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Today at 12.30 PM - Check Download Steps & Latest Updates

Summary The much-anticipated results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 are set to be announced today, May 7, 2025, at 12.30 PM. The results will be unveiled during a press conference, after which students will be able to access their results online through the official website starting at 2 PM.

The much-anticipated results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 are set to be announced today, May 7, 2025, at 12.30 PM, according to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). This brings an end to the anxious wait for lakhs of students who appeared for the exams held from March 3 to March 18, 2025. The results will be unveiled during a press conference, after which students will be able to access their results online through the official website starting at 2 PM.

WB HS 2025 Result - Easy Steps for Downloading

Navigate to the WBCHSE official websites.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled 'WBCHSE Class 12 results.'

You'll be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and keep a hard copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternative Ways to Check Results

SMS Service: An SMS service will be provided on the number 5676750 or 58888 for result inquiries. Students can send a text message in a specified format to the designated number to receive their results directly on their mobile phones, a useful alternative on the day of the result declaration, particularly if the official website experiences heavy traffic.

Apps: The board also announced that the results can be accessed through the mobile app "WBCHSE Results”. Students can download the app from their respective app stores for quick access to their results.

News Portals: Various news portals have also been listed by the Council through which students can check their results.

Starting from May 8 at 10 AM, hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed across 55 distribution centers, including four regional offices of the Council throughout West Bengal. School heads and teacher-in-charges are advised to ensure that these documents are handed out to their respective students on the same day.

The online portal for normal/tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) applications will also be activated on May 8, offering students the opportunity to request re-evaluation if they believe there has been a discrepancy in their scores.