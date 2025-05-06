WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the results of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2025 tomorrow, May 7. Ahead of the official result declaration, the Council has released the schedule for Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) applications.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the results of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2025 tomorrow, May 7. Ahead of the official result declaration, the Council has released the schedule for Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) applications.

As per the notification, students wishing to apply for immediate or tatkal scrutiny and review can do so between May 8 (from midnight) and May 11 (till 11.59 PM). For regular or normal applications, the window will remain open until May 22 (till 11.59 PM). The entire process will be conducted online this year.

The fee structure has been fixed at ₹150 per subject for scrutiny and ₹200 per subject for review under the regular application process. Notably, while scrutiny can be requested for all subjects, review is restricted to a maximum of two subjects.

For immediate scrutiny and review, the application fee will be ₹600 and ₹800 respectively per subject. The Council has also clarified that candidates applying for PPS or PPR this year will not be allowed to challenge their answer scripts later through the Right to Information (RTI) Act — a move aimed at streamlining the post-result review process.

This year’s Higher Secondary exams were held from March 3 to March 18, and the result declaration in scheduled for 12.30 PM tomorrow.

Find the detailed notice here.