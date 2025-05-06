WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS & PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2025
12:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the results of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2025 tomorrow, May 7.
Ahead of the official result declaration, the Council has released the schedule for Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) applications.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the results of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2025 tomorrow, May 7. Ahead of the official result declaration, the Council has released the schedule for Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Normal/Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) applications.

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details &amp; Marksheet Download Update
WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details &amp; Marksheet Download Update

As per the notification, students wishing to apply for immediate or tatkal scrutiny and review can do so between May 8 (from midnight) and May 11 (till 11.59 PM). For regular or normal applications, the window will remain open until May 22 (till 11.59 PM). The entire process will be conducted online this year.

WBBME Result 2025 Out - Check HM, Alim, Fazil Exam Toppers List and Pass Percentages!
WBBME Result 2025 Out - Check HM, Alim, Fazil Exam Toppers List and Pass Percentages!

The fee structure has been fixed at ₹150 per subject for scrutiny and ₹200 per subject for review under the regular application process. Notably, while scrutiny can be requested for all subjects, review is restricted to a maximum of two subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

For immediate scrutiny and review, the application fee will be ₹600 and ₹800 respectively per subject. The Council has also clarified that candidates applying for PPS or PPR this year will not be allowed to challenge their answer scripts later through the Right to Information (RTI) Act — a move aimed at streamlining the post-result review process.

This year’s Higher Secondary exams were held from March 3 to March 18, and the result declaration in scheduled for 12.30 PM tomorrow.

Find the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 06 May 2025
12:36 PM
WB HS 2025 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) WBCHSE
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hea. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Out at megresults.nic.in - Find Link and Toppers List

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Transgender Horizontal Reservation Plea - SC Asks Centre to Respond, Hea. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in - Download & Objection Submission. . .

Meghalaya Board of School Education

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Out at megresults.nic.in - Find Link and Toppers List

Sreejato Sutar, Aishika, Gayatri
board exams

Winning at life and exams

istock.com/andreypopov
Education

SPATIAL studies

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality