RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to officially close the extended application window today, August 7, 2025, for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 under the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 02/2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,238 vacancies for the posts of Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III across various zones of the Indian Railways. Eligible candidates are required to submit their applications online through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in, as applications through any other mode will not be accepted.

The last date to pay the application fee is August 9, 2025. The modification window to make corrections will be available from August 10 to 19. Additionally, candidates requiring scribes must upload details between August 20 and 24.

Applicants must choose only one RRB zone and apply for a single post under one Pay Level. The process includes registering on the portal, filling out the application form with personal and educational details, and paying the application fee online. The notification outlines 183 vacancies for Technician Grade I Signal and approximately 6,055 vacancies for Technician Grade III.

The selection process comprises a written examination followed by document verification and a medical test. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in these stages. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the application fee is ₹500, with ₹400 refundable after appearing for the exam. SC, ST, women, and other eligible categories need to pay ₹250, which will be fully refunded post-exam, provided they appear for the test.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official RRB websites for updates regarding the exam schedule and further recruitment details.