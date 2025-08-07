Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Registration Ends Today - Application Edit to Open Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to officially close the extended application window today, August 7, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,238 vacancies for the posts of Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III across various zones of the Indian Railways.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to officially close the extended application window today, August 7, 2025, for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 under the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 02/2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,238 vacancies for the posts of Technician Grade I Signal and Technician Grade III across various zones of the Indian Railways. Eligible candidates are required to submit their applications online through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in, as applications through any other mode will not be accepted.

The last date to pay the application fee is August 9, 2025. The modification window to make corrections will be available from August 10 to 19. Additionally, candidates requiring scribes must upload details between August 20 and 24.

Applicants must choose only one RRB zone and apply for a single post under one Pay Level. The process includes registering on the portal, filling out the application form with personal and educational details, and paying the application fee online. The notification outlines 183 vacancies for Technician Grade I Signal and approximately 6,055 vacancies for Technician Grade III.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection process comprises a written examination followed by document verification and a medical test. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in these stages. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the application fee is ₹500, with ₹400 refundable after appearing for the exam. SC, ST, women, and other eligible categories need to pay ₹250, which will be fully refunded post-exam, provided they appear for the test.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official RRB websites for updates regarding the exam schedule and further recruitment details.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
13:42 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Railway recruitment Registration
Similar stories
AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 - City Slip Released by IAF; Download Link and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 - Category Info Submission Deadline Extended for UG Admissions! Submit Now

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomor. . .

Shri Shikshaytan School junior yoga day celebrations 2025
Yoga

Strike a pose, breathe deep

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality