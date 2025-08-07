Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 Revised- Check New Dates Here



Summary
As per the revised schedule, the choice-filling for the first round of TN NEET UG counselling 2025 has been extended till August 12
The seat allotment result will now be declared on August 14

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research revised the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling schedule 2025 after the revision of state counselling dates for MBBS, BDS admissions based on the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025. Candidates can visit the official website and check the fresh schedule.

As per the revised schedule, the choice-filling for the first round of TN NEET UG counselling 2025 has been extended till August 12 and the seat allotment result will now be declared on August 14.

Candidates who participated in the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 counselling and do not wish to modify their choices can leave the choice filling as it is, since it will be automatically locked on the last day.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

Choice Filling- Extended up to 5 PM on August 12, 2025

Seat Processing of Allotment- August 13, 2025

Result Announcement- August 14, 2025

Downloading of the Allotment Order- From August 14 to 22, 2025, 12 Noon

Reporting Date- By 5 PM on August 22, 2025

