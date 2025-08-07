Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025 OUT- 60,021 Students Eligible For Counselling

Summary Candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2025 has been uploaded on the official portal, medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025 As per the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 merit list, a total of 60,021 candidates have been found eligible for state counselling

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, published the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 provisional merit list for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under Group A. Candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2025 has been uploaded on the official portal, medicalug2025.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2025.

As per the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 merit list, a total of 60,021 candidates have been found eligible for state counselling. The list includes candidate-specific details such as name, form number, NEET All India Rank, NEET roll number, gender, category, and reservation claims, including NRI status where applicable.

According to the revised schedule, candidates can fill their course and college preferences online from August 8 to August 11. The seat allotment list for Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling will be declared on August 13. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to the allotted institute for physical joining between August 14 to August 22, excluding August 15 and 16. Candidates under the NRI quota will be considered for admission only after approval from the Admission Regulating Authority (ARA).

For further details and information, candidates are advised to further visit the official website.