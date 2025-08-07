Strike a pose, breathe deep

Summary Aradhita Kundu of Class V practises yoga every day. The Shri Shikshayatan School student was excited to showcase her flexibility and skills to her friends and teachers on the stage for the first time

Fitness & finesse

Aradhita Kundu of Class V practises yoga every day. The Shri Shikshayatan School student was excited to showcase her flexibility and skills to her friends and teachers on the stage for the first time.

“Yoga teaches me discipline and focus,” said the girl as she and other students of the junior section marked International Yoga Day by showcasing a few asanas and encouraging their peers on June 20.

The event was designed to promote the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of the school’s students and

staff members.

The morning began with students of Class II highlighting the theme for 2025 — Yoga for One Earth, One Health. They discussed the importance of yoga in maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Students of Classes III, IV and V, in collaboration with the children of NGO-run Inner Wheel School, performed Surya Namaskar, Padmasan, Bhujangasan, Tadasan, Trikonasan and Pranayam. They also showcased some breathing techniques and chanted Om.

Some students showcased creative yoga as well.

Clad in white and blue, the students stretched, bent and balanced in harmony. Class V students formed the audience.

“I am proud of all the students for their hard work, energy and enthusiasm during the programme. I encourage everyone to practise yoga regularly to lead healthier lives,” said headmistress Poushali Mukherjee.

Yoga for all

Mass yoga sessions of over 4,000 participants made up the Yoga Samavesh organised by Army Public School, Barrackpore, to mark International Yoga Day at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on June 21.

The event also aimed at integrating sustainability with traditional yoga practices.

Yoga Samavesh was one of the 10 signature initiatives by the Centre and the ministry of Ayush. It aimed at encouraging students to embrace a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The event had guided yoga sessions that saw enthusiastic participation. Participants were also taught some breathing techniques.

Students took part in related events such as Harit Yoga, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga unplugged and many more.

The school had also organised a 100-day countdown to the main event under mentor Amlan Kumar Patra.

"Yoga is an innate part of Indian philosophy, which is the roof and crown of all knowledge. The cult of imbibing yoga in our daily schedule will go a long way in ensuring holistic well-being and build an empowered society that will meaningfully contribute to the quantum leap of civilisation. May the International Day of Yoga reiterate the message across the globe," said vice-principal Sangeeta Basu Roy.

Achievers shine

Shinjini Sengupta of Class VIII had been rehearsing for months to perform two songs at Garden High School’s annual prize distribution. Along the way, she picked up new techniques, made friends and learnt life lessons.

“I also understood the importance of coordination and patience,” she said.

The school celebrated its achievers at Kala Mandir auditorium on July 17 and 18, with the event extended to two days to mark its silver jubilee year. Former principal Bijaylakshmi Ghoshal inaugurated the programme on Day I by lighting the lamp. Current principal Rajashri Biswas did the honours on Day II.

A cultural programme followed, featuring students from Classes IV to XII singing Chhai ghata ghanghor in Raag megh and Eso shyamalo sundaro.

Ahir Banerjee of Class X performed a sarod recital.

Students of Classes III to VII were awarded on the first day and Classes VIII to XII on the second. Categories included general proficiency, subject-wise excellence, best attendance and progress. Ritwobrata Bandhapadhyay of Class VIII won the Prity Lata Guha Memorial Prize for Best All-Round Pupil (junior section), while Ishaan Mukherjee from the Batch of 2025 bagged the Satikanta Guha Memorial Prize (senior section). A Bengali play Rakhkhosh Bodh Pala and a ballet And the Thunder Answered closed the cultural event.

"I tell those who have not got a prize that this is where you should get inspired and the ones who have, to do even better," said the principal.

Serene sojourn

Forty-five boys of Don Bosco School, Siliguri, took off to Mirik to take part in a spiritual retreat from June 27 to 29. The students, from Classes V to X, were members of the school’s Young Christian Students (YCS) Club.

“Surrounded by the serene beauty, we prayed together, sang hymns, played games and reflected deeply. The retreat strengthened our friendships and gave us peace,” said Noel Shah of Class XI, one of the participants.

Rev. Fr Joseph and Rev. Fr Phillip of the Vincentian order led the retreat. The students were accompanied by the school's vice-principal Rev. Fr Albert Kujur and YCS teachers Christina Pradhan, Divya Nivedita Toppo and Nisha Christina Thapa. The peaceful hills of Mirik provided a perfect backdrop for the journey of renewal. The students reached Mirik by evening. A formal introduction followed.

On the second day, they took part in prayer and meditation, followed by Biblical learning and discussions on practical spirituality. The students also took part in individual confessions and a session focused on inner healing. On the final day, students began with meditation, watched videos on miracles and attended sessions on Our Lady of Fatima and the Holy Eucharist.

Each moment of the retreat — from group discussions and personal meditations to Eucharistic celebrations — was designed to help students participate actively and build a stronger moral compass amidst the challenges of adolescent life.

“A spiritual retreat is a time of self-healing and transformation that every individual needs to go through annually,” said Rev. Fr Velloor Chako Jose, principal of Don Bosco School, Siliguri.

Power of the mind

Uttoron: The Rise, an Indus Valley World School production, celebrated dignity and the magic of willpower through the works of Rabindranath Tagore. Held on July 26 in the school’s seventh-floor auditorium, the bilingual show was a collaborative effort involving students, teachers and parents.

Aaratrika Ray of Class IX, who played the lead role for the first time, said the experience boosted her confidence and made her more empathetic. “I now know how some people have difficulty in overcoming their inner anxieties,” she said.

The event was attended by Ishikawa Yoshihisa, consul general of Japan in Calcutta, sarod player Rajeeb Chakraborty, educator Urmimala Mukherjee and musicologist Deepsikha Roy.

Scripted by teacher Celoni Sengupta, the main act told the story of Hrileena’s journey of self-discovery. Through Tagore’s words and a blend of dance, drama, songs and storytelling, the programme explored the fearless potential within every individual.

The narrators spoke in both Bengali and English. Performances included Momo chitte niti nritye and Antoro momo, presented through expressive dance sequences.

The show ended with all performers forming a vibrant circle on stage, symbolising the rise of chetona — inner consciousness.

"Uttoron is a shared journey of reflection and discovery of teachers, parents and students. It has become a legacy of our school," said principal Reshma Bhattacharya.

Magic words

Asmita Sengupta of Adamas International School wrote a poem on unity and a world without borders for an inter-school creative writing competition. Not only did she win the competition, but she was also invited by the judges to recite her poem before the audience.

The event was part of the Father George Hess Zonal ASISC Literary Competition, hosted by Calcutta Public School, Baguiati, for zones 10 and 11 on June 25.

The first and second floors of the school turned into creative hubs with 42 enthusiastic participants giving shape to their imagination. The contest had three categories — sub-junior (Classes VII and VIII), junior (Classes IX and X) and senior (Classes XI and XII).

The sub-juniors wrote on The Island That Wasn't On The Map, juniors on A Letter From The Future and seniors on A World Without Borders.

Each school sent three representatives per category. The host school was represented by Mayukh Bhattacharya (Class VII), Shuaib Akhtar Tamim (Class X) and Rohit Saha (Class XII). Other participating schools included Central Modern School, Baranagar, Rabindra Path Bhaban Academy, Purwanchal Vidyamandir and others.

Special guests Sailesh Pandey, secretary of ASISC (Bengal and Northeast) and principal of Ratnakar North Point School, Sashi Pandey, principal of Glenhill School, and Ahana Bhattacharjee, coordinator of ASISC (Bengal and Northeast), inaugurated the event after a welcome dance by host students.

Sailesh Pandey shared insights into Jesuit Father George Hess’s contribution to education in Bengal and the Northeast.

Mousumi Saha and Sonia Gidla gave away prizes across both zones during the closing ceremony.

"In a time when AI has revolutionised content creation, it was a pleasure to see students showcasing their unique perspective, imagination, creativity and skill," said principal Shrabani Ganguli.

Follow the leaders

Lavanya Singh of Class V marched up to the stage to receive her prefect’s badge from Kushan House. “This badge holds more value for me than any award that I have ever won,” said the newly inducted prefect as students, parents and teachers cheered for her.

Lavanya’s sense of pride was shared by seven other classmates from Sushila Birla Girls’ School who took their oath as leaders at the Primary section investiture ceremony on June 25.

Two members, one from each of the four houses — Maurya, Chalukya, Kushan and Pallava — constituted the newly elected junior student council. They were invested with their duties at the school auditorium. The young leaders learnt the importance of shouldering responsibility as they took an oath of honesty, discipline and integrity.

The ceremony began with the school song.

The chief guest was Gaurav Poddar, the founder-director of the playschool Small Wonders. He asked students to inculcate courage and resilience and lead by example from an early age.

The national anthem concluded the event.

“The investiture ceremony is an important event in the Primary school calendar, as we believe in developing leadership qualities in our students from a very young age. It instils confidence and a sense of responsibility,” said headmistress Nabanita Sen.