WB Madhyamik 2026

Major Update - WB Madhyamik 2026 Exam Dates Announced! Check Full Schedule Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2025
16:46 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026.
As per the latest notification, the exams are set to begin on February 2, 2026.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026. As per the latest notification, the exams are set to begin on February 2, 2026, and will continue till February 12, 2026.

The examinations will be held in a single shift every day, starting from 10.45 AM to 2 PM, with the first 15 minutes reserved exclusively for students to read the question papers.

WB HS Result 2025: WBCHSE Publishes PPS &amp; PPR Application Dates, Fees and Rules

Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

  • February 2 (Monday): First Languages
  • February 3 (Tuesday): Second Languages
  • February 6 (Friday): History
  • February 7 (Saturday): Geography
  • February 9 (Monday): Mathematics
  • February 10 (Tuesday): Physical Science
  • February 11 (Wednesday): Life Science
  • February 12 (Thursday): Optional Elective Subjects

The board has also mentioned that the schedule for Physical Education, Social Service, and Work Education will be announced later.

WB Madhyamik 2025 Toppers List Published - Adrita Sarkar from Raiganj Tops with 99.43%!

For specialised subjects like Sewing and Needle Work, Music (Vocal & Instrumental), Computer Application, and Vocational Subjects, different timings and practical exam details have been provided. Notably, practical exams in Music will be conducted only in Kolkata, with dates to be shared later.

WBBSE retains the right to alter the schedule if necessary and will notify schools and students in such cases. Students appearing for the Madhyamik 2026 exams are advised to keep an eye on the official board website for any updates.

WB Madhyamik 2025 examinations had begun on February 10 and continued till February 22, with the result declaration on May 2, 2025.

Last updated on 06 May 2025
17:34 PM
WB Madhyamik 2026
