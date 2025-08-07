Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule Revised- Registration Extended Till Tomorrow

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
13:34 PM

File Image

Summary
As per the revised schedule, candidates who have not yet registered or who have completed only Part 1 of the application form earlier will be able to complete the registration process by August 9
Fresh applicants can fill out the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 application form and deposit the application fee through the official website, rajugneet2025.com, starting August 7

The medical and dental counselling board, SMS Medical College, Rajasthan, revised the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counselling schedule.

As per the revised schedule, candidates who have not yet registered or who have completed only Part 1 of the application form earlier will be able to complete the registration process by August 9. Fresh applicants can fill out the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 application form and deposit the application fee through the official website, rajugneet2025.com, starting August 7.

The provisional Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 seat matrix was published on August 1. The provisional merit list and lists for certificate verification of PwD, Defence/Para Military, and NRI candidates will be issued on August 10. Physical document verification for these categories will be conducted at the Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, on August 11 for candidates who missed the earlier verification dates.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Revised Schedule

Start of online application (for fresh/incomplete applicants)- August 7, 2025

Last date for fee payment (online)- August 9, 2025

Last date for form submission (Part 1 & 2)- August 9, 2025

Provisional seat matrix publication- August 1, 2025

Provisional merit list and PwD/Defence/NRI candidate list (fresh/incomplete applicants)- August 10, 2025

PwD/Defence/NRI certificate verification (fresh/incomplete applicants)- August 11, 2025

Revised provisional merit lists (general + PwD/Defence/NRI)- August 12, 2025

Security deposit- August 12 to 14, 2025

Choice filling (online)- August 12 to 14, 2025

Printout of application form after auto-lock- August 15, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment- August 18, 2025

Allotment letter download- August 19 to 24, 2025

Tuition fee payment by allotted candidates- August 19 to 24, 2025

Reporting at allotted college (SMS MC, Jaipur)- August 19 to 24, 2025

Subsequent rounds- To be notified later

Commencement of academic session- September 5, 2025

All fresh candidates are required to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,500 to register for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 counselling 2025. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Scheduled Tribe–Scheduled Tribal Area (ST-STA) categories who are domiciled in the State of Rajasthan will be required to pay Rs 1500.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
13:34 PM
Rajasthan government NEET UG 2025 NEET UG NEET counselling
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality