WB HS Sem 3 Toppers List 2025 OUT! 69 Students in Top 10; Check Full Rank List

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Semester 3 Examination 2025 today, October 31. With 6,45,832 students passing out of 6,60,260 examinees, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.72%.
A total of 69 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state. First rank has been secured by two students, second rank by ten students, third by a single student, fourth by ten students, the fifth rank was secured by two students, sixth rank by thirteen students, seventh rank by six students, eighth rank by a single student, ninth rank by fifteen students, and the tenth rank by nine students.
Toppers List
- Rank 1 - PRITAM BALLAV (98.97%)
- Rank 1 - ADITYA NARAYAN JANA (98.97%)
- Rank 2 - ATANU BANERJEE (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - SRIJAN PARICHHA (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - SOUMALYA RUDRA (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - TRIDEV CHAKRABORTY (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - TAPOBRATA DAS (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - ARKADYUTI DHAR (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - ARIGHNA SARKER (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - AITIHYA PACHHAL (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - ADRITO PAL (98.95%)
- Rank 2 - PRATYUSH MONDAL (98.95%)
- Rank 3 - SOHAM BHOWMICK (98.92%)
- Rank 4 - DIPANWITA PAUL (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - MANISH SENAPATI (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - ALEKHYA MAITY (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - JOY HIRA (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - DEBAPRIYA MAJEE (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - SAGNIK GHATAK (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - RITABRATA GHOSH (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - TANMOY MANDAL (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - SUBHADIP ADHIKARI (98.42%)
- Rank 4 - JISHNU KUNDU (98.42%)
- Rank 5 - REHAN RIJVI SHAIKH (98.38%)
- Rank 5 - SOUMODIP MISHRA (98.38%)
In terms of districts, North 24 Parganas (96.70%) has the highest pass percentage.