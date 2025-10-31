WB HS Sem 3 Toppers List 2025 OUT! 69 Students in Top 10; Check Full Rank List

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Semester 3 Examination 2025 today, October 31. A total of 69 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Semester 3 Examination 2025 today, October 31. With 6,45,832 students passing out of 6,60,260 examinees, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.72%.

A total of 69 students have secured the top 10 positions in the state. First rank has been secured by two students, second rank by ten students, third by a single student, fourth by ten students, the fifth rank was secured by two students, sixth rank by thirteen students, seventh rank by six students, eighth rank by a single student, ninth rank by fifteen students, and the tenth rank by nine students.

Toppers List

Rank 1 - PRITAM BALLAV (98.97%)

Rank 1 - ADITYA NARAYAN JANA (98.97%)

Rank 2 - ATANU BANERJEE (98.95%)

Rank 2 - SRIJAN PARICHHA (98.95%)

Rank 2 - SOUMALYA RUDRA (98.95%)

Rank 2 - TRIDEV CHAKRABORTY (98.95%)

Rank 2 - TAPOBRATA DAS (98.95%)

Rank 2 - ARKADYUTI DHAR (98.95%)

Rank 2 - ARIGHNA SARKER (98.95%)

Rank 2 - AITIHYA PACHHAL (98.95%)

Rank 2 - ADRITO PAL (98.95%)

Rank 2 - PRATYUSH MONDAL (98.95%)

Rank 3 - SOHAM BHOWMICK (98.92%)

Rank 4 - DIPANWITA PAUL (98.42%)

Rank 4 - MANISH SENAPATI (98.42%)

Rank 4 - ALEKHYA MAITY (98.42%)

Rank 4 - JOY HIRA (98.42%)

Rank 4 - DEBAPRIYA MAJEE (98.42%)

Rank 4 - SAGNIK GHATAK (98.42%)

Rank 4 - RITABRATA GHOSH (98.42%)

Rank 4 - TANMOY MANDAL (98.42%)

Rank 4 - SUBHADIP ADHIKARI (98.42%)

Rank 4 - JISHNU KUNDU (98.42%)

Rank 5 - REHAN RIJVI SHAIKH (98.38%)

Rank 5 - SOUMODIP MISHRA (98.38%)

In terms of districts, North 24 Parganas (96.70%) has the highest pass percentage.