IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 Scorecard Released at ibps.in; Mains on December 28

Summary Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in According to IBPS, the scorecard will remain available for download from December 24 to December 31, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

According to IBPS, the scorecard will remain available for download from December 24 to December 31, 2025. Candidates are required to log in using their registration details to access the scorecard.

The online prelims result for Officer Scale I was declared earlier on December 19, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB PO Main Examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main examination will consist of 200 questions carrying a total of 200 marks, with a time duration of 120 minutes. The question paper will include five sections, each carrying 40 questions. These sections are Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language or Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in

Click on the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard link on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details to view the scorecard

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards well before the deadline and regularly check the official website for further updates related to the examination process.