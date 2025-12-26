IBPS

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 Scorecard Released at ibps.in; Mains on December 28

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2025
18:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in
According to IBPS, the scorecard will remain available for download from December 24 to December 31, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, ibps.in.

According to IBPS, the scorecard will remain available for download from December 24 to December 31, 2025. Candidates are required to log in using their registration details to access the scorecard.

The online prelims result for Officer Scale I was declared earlier on December 19, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB PO Main Examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main examination will consist of 200 questions carrying a total of 200 marks, with a time duration of 120 minutes. The question paper will include five sections, each carrying 40 questions. These sections are Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language or Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in
  • Click on the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard link on the homepage
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • Submit the details to view the scorecard
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards well before the deadline and regularly check the official website for further updates related to the examination process.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2025
18:48 PM
IBPS IBPS PO IBPS RRB
Similar stories
State Bank of India

State Bank of India Extends Registration Deadline for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025; Know . . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Withdraws Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result After Error; Read D. . .

NEET PG 2025

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared; 2,672 Candidates Unalloc. . .

NAAC

NAAC Revises Accreditation Grades of 53 HEIs After Reassessment, Three Get A++

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
State Bank of India

State Bank of India Extends Registration Deadline for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025; Know . . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Withdraws Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result After Error; Read D. . .

NEET PG 2025

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared; 2,672 Candidates Unalloc. . .

NAAC

NAAC Revises Accreditation Grades of 53 HEIs After Reassessment, Three Get A++

Winter Carnival

BITM Launches Open-Air Science Show ‘The Sound of Science’ for Festive Week

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Available Now at rrbcdg.gov.in; Exam on December 28

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality