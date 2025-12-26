State Bank of India Extends Registration Deadline for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025; Know Last Date

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply for the recruitment drive until January 5, 2025, through the official website sbi.co.in The ongoing recruitment process aims to fill 996 Specialist Cadre Officer posts across the organisation

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the registration deadline for the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can now apply for the recruitment drive until January 5, 2025, through the official website sbi.co.in.

The ongoing recruitment process aims to fill 996 Specialist Cadre Officer posts across the organisation. Candidates applying for these positions must hold a graduation degree from a government-recognised university or institution, as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by SBI.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ link available on the homepage. Open the SBI SCO recruitment notification and click on the registration link. Enter the required registration details and submit. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee, if applicable. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹750. However, applicants from the SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Interested candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.