BSEB Announces Extension of DElEd 2026 Registration Deadline; Check Important Details Here

Summary Candidates seeking admission to the two-year DElEd programme can now submit their application forms till January 9, 2026, through the official website bsebdeled.com Earlier, the online application and examination fee payment window for BSEB DElEd 2026 was scheduled to close on December 24, 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) Joint Entrance Examination 2026. Candidates seeking admission to the two-year DElEd programme can now submit their application forms till January 9, 2026, through the official website bsebdeled.com.

Earlier, the online application and examination fee payment window for BSEB DElEd 2026 was scheduled to close on December 24, 2025. The extension offers another opportunity to aspirants who were unable to complete the registration process within the original timeline.

As per the fee structure, candidates belonging to General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backward Class (BC), and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 960. Meanwhile, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories need to pay Rs 760.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be eligible for the DElEd entrance examination, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 50% marks. For SC and PwD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks are 45%. Additionally, candidates from the Urdu language stream who have passed the Maulvi examination (equivalent to Class 10) with 50% marks are also eligible to apply.

The board has clarified that candidates holding qualifications such as Polytechnic or ITI are not eligible, except for those who have completed vocational Class 10+12, Madhyamik, or Intermediate examinations. Applicants must also be at least 17 years old on the first day of the admission year.

BSEB DElEd 2026 Application: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at bsebdeled.com

Click on the link titled “Apply for D.El.Ed Entrance Exam–2026”

Fill in the application form with the required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The final selection of candidates will be based on a merit list, which will take into account the entrance examination scores along with the institutional preferences submitted by candidates during the application process.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.