Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared; 2,672 Candidates Unallocated

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2025
14:42 PM

Summary
A total of 4,789 candidates have been included in the Round 2 allotment list
According to the Round 2 seat matrix, there were 1,952 seats available in the updated list, taking the total number of vacant MD and MS seats to 2,638

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the provisional seat allotment results for Maharashtra NEET PG Round 2 counselling. A total of 4,789 candidates have been included in the Round 2 allotment list. However, 2,672 candidates did not receive any seat allocation due to the non-availability of the preferences filled by them.

According to the Round 2 seat matrix, there were 1,952 seats available in the updated list, taking the total number of vacant MD and MS seats to 2,638. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round are required to report to their allotted colleges between December 26 and December 30 by 5:30 pm.

In addition to reporting, selected candidates must fill and submit the “Status Retention Form” in person at the allotted institute by 5:30 pm on December 30. The CET Cell has clarified that in-service candidates without incentive marks will be considered for the in-service quota only after the exhaustion of the approved merit list.

Maharashtra NEET PG Round 3 Schedule 2025

The CET Cell has also announced the Round 3 counselling schedule, which is as follows:

  • Last date to cancel Round 2 seat with forfeiture of CAP application fee and security deposit (without penalty): January 3, 2026
  • Online registration and session apply for NEET PG 2025: January 4 to 6
  • Payment of registration fee (non-refundable Rs 3,000) and security deposit: January 4 to 6
  • Uploading of required scanned original documents (PDF format): January 4 to 6
  • Publication of general list of registered candidates, combined provisional state merit list, and seat matrix for CAP Round 3: January 7
  • Online choice filling and preference submission: January 8 to 10
  • Declaration of Round 3 selection list: January 12
  • Physical joining at allotted college with original documents and requisite fees: January 13 to 17
  • Last date to cancel admission with forfeiture of security deposit (without penalty): January 20

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the timelines and instructions issued by the CET Cell to avoid disqualification from the counselling process.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2025
14:44 PM
