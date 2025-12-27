MCC Extends Reporting and Resignation Deadline for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Details Here

Summary As per the latest official notice, candidates can now complete these formalities until 4:00 PM on December 29, 2025 Earlier, the reporting and joining process for Round 2 was scheduled to take place between December 17 and December 25, 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for reporting, joining, and resignation for the second round of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling. As per the latest official notice, candidates can now complete these formalities until 4:00 PM on December 29, 2025.

“Reporting and Resignation for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended till 04:00 PM on 29.12.2025,” the MCC stated. The extension provides relief to candidates who were unable to report to their allotted institutes within the earlier stipulated time frame. Eligible candidates can use the extended window either to confirm their admission by reporting and joining the allotted college or to submit their resignation if they choose not to accept the seat.

Earlier, the reporting and joining process for Round 2 was scheduled to take place between December 17 and December 25, 2025. Following this, medical institutes were required to share the verified data of joined candidates with the MCC on December 26, 2025.

The Round 2 counselling process for NEET PG 2025 began with choice filling and locking from December 6 to December 14, 2025. Seat allotment processing was conducted on December 15 and 16, and the Round 2 seat allotment result was declared on December 16, 2025.

Through NEET PG 2025 counselling, admissions will be granted to a total of 42,077 postgraduate medical seats, including 26,168 MD seats, 13,649 MS seats, 922 PG Diploma seats, and 1,338 DNB CET seats. These seats are distributed across 6,102 medical colleges and 649 hospitals across the country.

The MCC conducts four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for candidates who qualify NEET PG 2025. Meanwhile, the schedule for Round 3 counselling has not yet been announced and is expected to be released on the official MCC website in due course.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official MCC notifications to stay updated on further counselling schedules and guidelines.