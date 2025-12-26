Bihar government

BCECEB Withdraws Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result After Error; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2025
18:15 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has withdrawn the second round seat allotment result of the Bihar NEET PG counselling 2025 after detecting an error in the published allotment.

In an official notice, the board stated, “Due to error found in second round seat allotment result of PGMAC-2025, the second round seat allotment result of PGMAC-2025 is hereby withdrawn. Concerned institutions and candidates are advised to keep in touch with the board’s website for further information.”

Following the withdrawal, the BCECEB has not announced a revised date for the declaration of the corrected Bihar NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment result. The board has also not clarified whether the remaining steps of Round 2 counselling, including downloading of allotment orders, document verification, and admission at allotted colleges, will be rescheduled.

Candidates shortlisted in Round 2 were earlier scheduled to download their allotment orders between December 26 and December 29, with document verification and admission at allotted medical colleges from December 28 to December 29. However, these activities now stand on hold following the withdrawal of the allotment result on December 26.

As per the counselling framework, Round 2 admissions can proceed only after the publication of the corrected seat allotment result. Candidates and participating medical institutions have been advised to regularly check the official BCECEB website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, for further updates related to the Bihar NEET PG 2025 counselling process.

The board is expected to issue fresh instructions once the revised allotment list is finalised.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2025
18:17 PM
Bihar government NEET counselling NEET PG NEET 2025 NEET PG 2025
