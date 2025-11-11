IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Spotlight: Director Only Indian Academic at Falling Walls Summit 2025!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 11 Nov 2025
15:50 PM

File Image

Summary
IIT-Kharagpur Director Professor Suman Chakraborty was the “only invited academic head of an Indian institute” to participate in the prestigious 'Falling Walls Science Summit 2025' in Berlin.
Representing IIT-Kharagpur and India, Chakraborty showcased the institute’s frontier research and innovation ecosystem.

IIT-Kharagpur Director Professor Suman Chakraborty was the “only invited academic head of an Indian institute” to participate in the prestigious 'Falling Walls Science Summit 2025' in Berlin, an official said on Monday.

The summit, held last week, convenes Nobel laureates, innovators, global policymakers and university leaders to discuss transformative ideas shaping the future of science and technology, he said.

Representing IIT-Kharagpur and India, Chakraborty showcased the institute’s frontier research and innovation ecosystem, “emphasising its role as a global driver of interdisciplinary science, sustainable technology and inclusive innovation”, an institute spokesperson said.

Chakraborty positioned IIT-Kharagpur as a future-ready institution advancing education, research and innovation through deep international partnerships, he said.

“It was an honour to represent IIT-Kharagpur and India at this global confluence of ideas. The spirit of collaboration and innovation at ‘Falling Walls’ reinforces our mission to build IIT-Kharagpur as a global nexus of science, technology, and societal transformation," Chakraborty said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Nov 2025
15:51 PM
IIT Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Global Summit
