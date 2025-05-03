WBBME Result 2025 Out - Check HM, Alim, Fazil Exam Toppers List and Pass Percentages!

Summary The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has officially declared the results of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations for 2025, today, i.e., May 3. Across all three categories—High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil—a total of 37 students featured in the top ten merit lists.

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has officially declared the results of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations for 2025, today, i.e., May 3. This year, female candidates dominated the merit list, particularly in the High Madrasah category.

Across all three categories—High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil—a total of 37 students featured in the top ten merit lists. Among them, 16 were girls and 21 were boys, reflecting a remarkable academic performance. Out of the top 15 positions in the High Madrasah results, an impressive 12 were secured by girls, while boys claimed the remaining three.

The examinations were conducted at 206 centres between February 10 and March 5, 2025, with a combined total of 60,374 candidates appearing. Of these, 24,353 (40.34%) were male candidates and 36,021 (59.66%) were female.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall Pass Percentage

High Madrasah - 90.32%

Alim - 92.81%

Fazil - 93.15%

Top Districts

For the High Madrasah exam, East Midnapore led with a pass percentage of 97.54%, followed by Alipurduar and North 24 Parganas at 95.63% and 95.21%, respectively.

As for the Alim exam, Jalpaiguri emerged in the top with a perfect 100% pass percentage, followed by North 24 Parganas at 98.86% and East Midnapore with 98.70%.

Whereas, for the Fazil exam, Coochbehar led with another perfect 100%, followed by Nadia and North 24 Parganas at 98.21% and 97.63%.

Toppers List

High Madrasah

Fahamida Yeasmin (Rank 1) - 780 marks

Sahida Parvin (Rank 1) - 780 marks

Samsun Nehar (Rank 2) - 776 marks

Alifnur Khatun (Rank 3) - 772 marks

Alim

MD Saied Alam Mondal (Rank 1) - 873 marks

Masum Billa Gazi (Rank 2) - 870 marks

MD Omar Faruk Mondal (Rank 3) - 853 marks

Fazil

Iyamin Sekh (Rank 1) - 562 marks

Raihan Hossain (Rank 2) - 559 marks

Bakibillah Gayen (Rank 2) - 559 marks

Abdul Halim (Rank 3) - 558 marks

For the first time, the board has introduced an instant (tatkaal) PPS and PPR (Post Publication Scrutiny and Review) system. Candidates can apply within seven days, and results for these applications will be published within 15 days.