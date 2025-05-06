WB HS Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Exam Details & Marksheet Download Update

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the results of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2024 will be declared on May 7. According to the official notification, the results will be formally announced at 12.30 PM tomorrow.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced that the results of the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2024 will be declared on May 7. According to the official notification, the results will be formally announced at 12.30 PM tomorrow. Students will be able to check and download their results online from 2 PM onwards through several official portals, including result.wb.gov.in and result.digilocker.gov.in, among others.

This year’s Higher Secondary exams began on March 3 and concluded on March 18. The results are being released within 50 days of the exam’s completion, maintaining the Council’s timely result publication tradition.

Following the official result announcement, distribution of marksheets and certificates will commence on May 8 from 10 AM. School representatives can collect these from 55 designated distribution centres across four regions of the state. North Bengal will have 11 centres, Burdwan region 14, Medinipur region 7, and Kolkata region 23 centres.

In 2024, a total of 5.09 lakh candidates appeared for the Higher Secondary exams, marking a noticeable drop from last year’s 7.9 lakh. Notably, the number of female candidates surpassed their male counterparts by 45,571 this year, reflecting a steady rise in girl students participating in board examinations.