WBCHSE Revises Class 11 Supplementary Exam Rules for Semester 2 Students - All Guidelines

In a major relief for higher secondary students, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised its supplementary examination policy for Class 11 students from the 2024–25 academic year. Students who fail to clear Semester 2 papers will now be allowed to appear for supplementary exams within one month of result declaration — a provision that was previously unavailable.

Under the revised Regulation 8 of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), significant changes have been introduced for Class 11 supplementary examinations from the 2024–25 academic year.

Earlier, only students failing in Semester 1 subjects were eligible to appear for a supplementary exam alongside their Semester 2 papers in the same year. Now, students who fail in any Semester 2 subject will also get an opportunity to take a supplementary exam within one month of the result declaration, conducted by their respective institutions. If a student fails to clear the supplementary exam for either Semester 1 or Semester 2, they will be required to repeat both semesters in the following academic session. Additionally, it has been clarified that all supplementary exams — whether for Semester 1 or 2 — will be organised by the respective schools themselves.

This change has been applied retrospectively for students who appeared for the 2025 Semester 2 exams.

The Council stated that the move is aimed at reducing academic loss and providing students a fair chance to clear backlogs without wasting an entire academic year. Heads of Institutions (HOIs) have been instructed to implement this regulation with immediate effect as a special case.

This revision offers much-needed flexibility in the state's higher secondary academic structure, offering Class 11 students a second chance to progress on time.