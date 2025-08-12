TN TRB Teachers Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today at trb.tn.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at trb.tn.gov.in Through this recruitment drive, the board is aiming to fill a total of 1996 vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will be closing the window to apply for direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistant/Physical Director Grade – I/ Computer Instructor Grade – I on August 12, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the board is aiming to fill a total of 1996 vacancies. Of these vacancies, 1916 are current and 80 are backlogs. As per the schedule, after submission of the online applications, candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 13, 2025 to August 16, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 28, 2025.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in On the home page, click on the Online Services tab, and then on Apply Online On the next page, click on the link titled, “Post Graduate Assistant / Physical Director Grade - I / Computer Instructor Grade – I - 2025” Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee Review your application form carefully, and submit Download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for future reference

The application/examination fee for all candidates is Rs 600, except for candidates belonging SC, SCA, ST categories and differently abled persons who have to pay Rs. 300.

