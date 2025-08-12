IBPS

IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
15:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection issued the admit cards for IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025 on August 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Probationary Officers Pre Examination Training can download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer vacancies. As per the schedule, the admit cards can be downloaded until August 16, 2025.

The institute notified that the the Pre-Examination Training will be conducted in online mode for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities. Following this, the IBPS will conduct a preliminary examination to shortlist candidates for the main examination, which will be followed by an interview round.

IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at to ibps.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Online Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST/OBC/Minority Communities Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP- PO/MTS-XV”
  3. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

IBPS PO PET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
15:57 PM
IBPS IBPS PO Admit Card
