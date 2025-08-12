COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out for UGET Candidates - Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
15:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 seat allotment results today, August 12.
Applicants can now access the round 2 allotment list via the official portal, comedk.org.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 seat allotment results today, August 12, for HKR (Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) and KKR (Karnataka-Karnataka Region) category candidates only. Applicants can now access the round 2 allotment list via the official portal, comedk.org, using their application sequence number and password.

Once the allotment results are available, candidates must log in to the engineering section of the candidate portal, view their seat allotment status under the decision-making tab, and choose whether to accept, upgrade, or reject the offer. The deadline to make a decision and pay the prescribed fee for round 2 is August 16, 2025.

The COMEDK seat allotment process is based on candidate preferences, merit ranking, and seat availability. For KKR category-approved candidates, decision options vary depending on their round 1 status. For instance, candidates with an “Accept & Upgrade” status who do not receive an upgraded seat in round 2 will see a “Continue” option, allowing them to participate in round 3 with the same status.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round 2 counselling process is an important step for HKR and KKR candidates to secure their engineering admission under COMEDK 2025. Those allotted seats are advised to complete all formalities before the deadline to avoid disqualification from subsequent rounds.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
15:21 PM
COMEDK UGET 2025 Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka COMEDK seat allotment Counselling
Similar stories
SSC GD 2025

CRPF Issues SSC GD Constable PET/PST Hall Ticket 2025 at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link to D. . .

UPTAC 2025

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link . . .

IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Resu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC GD 2025

CRPF Issues SSC GD Constable PET/PST Hall Ticket 2025 at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link to D. . .

IIM

Top Army Official Visits IIM Jammu; Highlights Importance of Industry-Academia-Defenc. . .

UPTAC 2025

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link . . .

IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Orientation programmes

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata welcomes the new coho. . .

Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Resu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality