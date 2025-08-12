COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out for UGET Candidates - Download Link

Summary The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 seat allotment results today, August 12. Applicants can now access the round 2 allotment list via the official portal, comedk.org.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially released the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 seat allotment results today, August 12, for HKR (Hyderabad-Karnataka Region) and KKR (Karnataka-Karnataka Region) category candidates only. Applicants can now access the round 2 allotment list via the official portal, comedk.org, using their application sequence number and password.

Once the allotment results are available, candidates must log in to the engineering section of the candidate portal, view their seat allotment status under the decision-making tab, and choose whether to accept, upgrade, or reject the offer. The deadline to make a decision and pay the prescribed fee for round 2 is August 16, 2025.

The COMEDK seat allotment process is based on candidate preferences, merit ranking, and seat availability. For KKR category-approved candidates, decision options vary depending on their round 1 status. For instance, candidates with an “Accept & Upgrade” status who do not receive an upgraded seat in round 2 will see a “Continue” option, allowing them to participate in round 3 with the same status.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round 2 counselling process is an important step for HKR and KKR candidates to secure their engineering admission under COMEDK 2025. Those allotted seats are advised to complete all formalities before the deadline to avoid disqualification from subsequent rounds.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.