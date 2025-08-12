SSC GD 2025

CRPF Issues SSC GD Constable PET/PST Hall Ticket 2025 at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
14:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to appear for PET/PST events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB can check and download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in
Candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET will be asked to go through biometric verification followed by PST & PET

The Central Reserve Police Force issued the SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for PET/PST events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB can check and download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. The PET/PST is scheduled to be held from August 20, 2025. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET will be asked to go through biometric verification followed by PST & PET.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed

5. Check the admit card and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 12 Aug 2025
15:10 PM
SSC GD 2025 SSC GD Constable Recruitment Admit Card SSC job aspirants SSC 2025
Similar stories
UPTAC 2025

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link . . .

IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Resu. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU Awarded Highest NAAC Accreditation - VC Calls It “Landmark Moment” in Uni’s . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM

Top Army Official Visits IIM Jammu; Highlights Importance of Industry-Academia-Defenc. . .

UPTAC 2025

UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link . . .

IBPS

IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Orientation programmes

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Institute of Management Science, Kolkata welcomes the new coho. . .

Manipur government

DHS Issues Manipur NEET UG 2025 Merit List For MBBS, BDS Courses- Seat Allotment Resu. . .

alumni association

Strength in numbers

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality