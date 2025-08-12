CRPF Issues SSC GD Constable PET/PST Hall Ticket 2025 at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who want to appear for PET/PST events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB can check and download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in Candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET will be asked to go through biometric verification followed by PST & PET

The Central Reserve Police Force issued the SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for PET/PST events of CT(GD) Exam-2025 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB can check and download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. The PET/PST is scheduled to be held from August 20, 2025. Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET will be asked to go through biometric verification followed by PST & PET.

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

2. Click on SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed

5. Check the admit card and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2025: Direct Link