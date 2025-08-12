MAH AAC CAP 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Issued at cetcell.mahacet.org- Details Here

Summary Candidates will be able to download the MAH AAC CAP 2025 round 2 seat allotment letter through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats will have to confirm their acceptance and report to their respective colleges between August 12 and August 14, 2025

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announced the seat allotment result for the Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Centralised Admission Process (MAH AAC CAP) 2025 round 2. Candidates will be able to download the MAH AAC CAP 2025 round 2 seat allotment letter through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

A total of 1,365 candidates have been allotted seats for admission to the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme, including 1,298 state candidates and 67 from the All-India category.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats will have to confirm their acceptance and report to their respective colleges between August 12 and August 14, 2025. The list of vacant seats will be published on August 16. Online applications will be invited from registered candidates from August 17 to August 21, followed by the preparation and publication of the MAH AAC merit list on August 22, 2025.

MAH AAC CAP 2025 Seat Allotment Letter: Steps to download

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the “Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025” link Log in with your application number and password View and download the seat allotment letter Print the allotment letter for the further admission process

The seat acceptance fee for the MAH AAC round 2 counselling 2025 is Rs 1,000 for all admitted candidates and will be treated as a non-refundable processing fee. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.