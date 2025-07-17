WB HS Semester 3 Exam 2025 Schedule Out; New Guidelines Issued by Council - Key Changes

Summary In a significant development for Class 12 students in West Bengal, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that the Semester 3 exam schedule. The Council has also issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams under the newly introduced semester system.

In a significant development for Class 12 students in West Bengal, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that the Semester 3 exams will be held from September 8 to September 22, 2025. The Council has also issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams under the newly introduced semester system.

This academic year marks the implementation of the semester system for Classes 11 and 12. Students who have passed both semesters 1 and 2 in Class 11 are now eligible to appear for the Semester 3 exams. The exam timing has been set from 10 AM to 11.15 AM, except for subjects like Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational Education, which will be held for 45 minutes (10 AM to 10.45 AM).

In light of potential weather disruptions such as heavy rain, floods, or landslides, the board has advised all stakeholders to remain cautious and adhere to government advisories during the exam period.

Key Guidelines for WB HS Semester 3 Exams 2025

Admit cards will be issued online and distributed by school heads.

Students must report to the exam centre by 9 AM.

Only blue or black ballpoint pens are permitted on the OMR sheet.

Use of mobile phones, calculators, and other electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited.

Male examinees are not to be allocated to girls’ schools.

No mutual allocation of candidates between two schools unless necessary.

Seating should follow an "S" pattern, with a maximum of two students per bench.

Distribution of question papers and OMR sheets must be monitored to prevent duplication.

Permanent teachers are to be given priority for invigilation duties.

At least two invigilators are required per room, with one per 20 students.

In case of a shortage of invigilators, teachers from Junior or Primary Schools may be deputed with prior approval.

Students found with prohibited items during the exam will face strict penalties, including cancellation of their enrollment and exam, and will be barred from the remaining papers.

The Council’s proactive approach aims to ensure fairness, transparency, and safety in conducting the HS Semester 3 exams across the state.

Read the full notice here.