CBSE

CBSE Mandates ‘Oil Boards’ in Schools - How Will it Help to Curb Rising Obesity in Children?

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
09:51 AM

File Image

Summary
In a significant move to combat childhood obesity, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now directed all affiliated schools to install ‘oil boards’.
This step aims to educate students about the dangers of excessive oil consumption and promote healthier eating habits among children.

In a significant move to combat childhood obesity, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now directed all affiliated schools to install ‘oil boards’—a continuation of its health awareness initiative following the earlier introduction of ‘sugar boards’. This step aims to educate students about the dangers of excessive oil consumption and promote healthier eating habits among children, especially in urban areas where obesity rates are steadily rising.

The decision comes in the backdrop of alarming data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-21, which highlights that more than 20% of adults in India are overweight or obese. A study by The Lancet further predicts this number could surge to 44.9 crore by 2050. Experts believe that addressing poor dietary habits and lack of physical activity in children is critical to reverse this trend.

To ensure that health becomes a consistent part of school culture, CBSE has outlined a multi-pronged approach:

  • Oil board installations in cafeterias, lobbies, and classrooms displaying static or digital messages.
  • Health messages printed on all school stationery like letterheads, envelopes, and notepads.
  • Promotion of nutritious meals and physical activities through increased availability of fruits and vegetables and regular movement breaks.

Schools have also been given design templates for both ‘oil boards’ and ‘sugar boards’, but are encouraged to tailor their awareness campaigns and involve students creatively, turning this initiative into a hands-on learning experience.

With these initiatives, CBSE hopes to instill lifelong healthy habits in students and contribute to a national effort to reduce obesity-related health issues.

Last updated on 17 Jul 2025
09:52 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Obesity awareness CHILDHOOD OBESITY
