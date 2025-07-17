GSEB

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out: Over 17K Clear Class 12 General Stream

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jul 2025
11:25 AM

File Image

Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results for the General and Science streams.
Students who appeared in the supplementary exams can now check their GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results for the General and Science streams. Students who appeared in the supplementary exams can now check their GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 at gseb.org by entering their 6-digit seat number.

Pass Percentages

For the General stream, out of 40,865 registered students, 33,731 appeared for the exam, and 17,397 passed, recording a pass percentage of 51.58%. In the Science stream, 16,789 of the 19,251 registered students appeared for the test, with 6,978 students clearing the exam, marking a pass rate of 41.56%.

The General stream exams were conducted from June 23 to July 3, while the Science stream exams were held between June 23 and June 30, all during the morning session (10.30 AM to 1.45 PM).

Steps to Download GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025

  • Visit the official website at gseb.org.
  • Click on the ‘Sci Result’ or ‘HSC General Result’ link.
  • Enter your 6-digit seat number.
  • View and download the result
  • Save it for future reference.

Provisional marksheets are currently available for download online. The original marksheets will be distributed by the respective schools. Students who find discrepancies or feel their marks are unjust can apply for revaluation or rechecking.

Candidates are advised to stay connected with their schools for timely updates on the issuance of original marksheets and the rechecking process.

Find the detailed result PDF: General Stream and Science Stream

Last updated on 17 Jul 2025
11:26 AM
GSEB supplementary exams Result Class 12
