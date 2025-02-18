WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced significant changes to the higher secondary curriculum, set to take effect from the 2025-26 academic session. WBCHSE has introduced five new subjects to provide students with more relevant and career-oriented learning opportunities.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced significant changes to the higher secondary curriculum, set to take effect from the 2025-26 academic session. If you’re a student registering for this session, here’s everything you need to know about what’s changing and how it affects you.

What’s New in the WB HS Curriculum?

WBCHSE has introduced five new subjects to provide students with more relevant and career-oriented learning opportunities. These include:

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDS): This subject replaces ARTI and DTSC, introduced in 2023-24, and will be available in schools that previously offered either of these subjects.

2. Environmental Science (EVSC)

3. Fisheries and Aquaculture (FSAQ)

4. Business Mathematics and Basic Statistics (BMBS)

5. Basic Mathematics and Social Science (BMSS)

Additionally, the Council has revised the subject combinations available to students, allowing greater flexibility in course selection.

Changes in Language Subjects

Students will have to choose from a revised list of language subjects:

First Language Options: English A, Bengali A, Hindi A, Nepali A, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi.

Second Language Options: English B, Bengali B, Hindi B, Alternative English, Nepali B.

WB HS 2025 Exam Schedule

The 2025 West Bengal Class 12 board exams will take place from March 3 to March 18, 2025. The exams will begin with language papers including Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), and other listed first languages.

Exam Timing: 10AM - 1.15PM, with an extra 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper.

Exam Duration: Most exams will be 3 hours long. However, exams for Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts, Music, and Vocational subjects will be held for 2 hours (10AM - noon).

How Do These Changes Affect You?

More Career-Relevant Subjects: With AI and Data Science now part of the curriculum, students will have better exposure to career-relevant subjects. emerging fields. Further, the revised subject combinations provide more options to tailour studies based on interests and career goals.

This curriculum overhaul aims to modernise education and make it more aligned with contemporary academic and professional demands. Students and parents should stay informed and consult school authorities for guidance on subject selection and preparation strategies.