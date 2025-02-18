SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims 2025: New Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
16:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the revised schedule for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025.
As per the latest update, the preliminary exam will now be conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the revised schedule for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. As per the latest update, the preliminary exam will now be conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.

How to Download SBI PO 2025 Exam Date Notice

  1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Careers’ link on the homepage.
  3. Open the SBI PO section. The revised exam date notice will appear.
  4. Download and print a copy for reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the earlier notification, the SBI PO Prelims admit card was expected to be released in the third or fourth week of February 2025. Meanwhile, the Phase 2 (Main) exam is scheduled for April or May 2025.

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained
WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

SBI PO 2025 Vacancies and Selection Process

This SBI recruitment drive aims to fill 600 PO vacancies, distributed as follows:

  • Unreserved (UR): 240
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 158
  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 87
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 57
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 58

The selection process consists of three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview. The preliminary exam will be online, comprising three sections – English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability – with 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates will have one hour, with 20 minutes per section.

“The call letters with exact date and time, will be released, shortly,” the official notice stated. Eligible candidates who have applied can download their SBI PO 2025 call letter from the official website (sbi.co.in).

SBI PO 2025 Call Letter Guidelines

The Preliminary Exam call letter will not be collected at the exam venue but will be checked, authenticated, and stamped by exam centre staff.

Candidates must retain their call letter and the authenticated/ stamped copy of their ID proof for future reference.

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
16:13 PM
SBI PO SBI
Similar stories
NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates and Key Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

Annual fest

NIT Trichy Organises the 21st Edition of Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest-. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

Brainware University

Agri-Next 2025: Experts Unite to Shape the Future of Agriculture at Brainware Univers. . .

TJEE 2025

TJEE 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates and Key Exam Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality