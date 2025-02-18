SBI PO Prelims 2025: New Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the revised schedule for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. As per the latest update, the preliminary exam will now be conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the revised schedule for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. As per the latest update, the preliminary exam will now be conducted on March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.

How to Download SBI PO 2025 Exam Date Notice

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ link on the homepage. Open the SBI PO section. The revised exam date notice will appear. Download and print a copy for reference.

According to the earlier notification, the SBI PO Prelims admit card was expected to be released in the third or fourth week of February 2025. Meanwhile, the Phase 2 (Main) exam is scheduled for April or May 2025.

SBI PO 2025 Vacancies and Selection Process

This SBI recruitment drive aims to fill 600 PO vacancies, distributed as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 240

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 158

Scheduled Castes (SC): 87

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 57

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 58

The selection process consists of three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview. The preliminary exam will be online, comprising three sections – English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability – with 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates will have one hour, with 20 minutes per section.

“The call letters with exact date and time, will be released, shortly,” the official notice stated. Eligible candidates who have applied can download their SBI PO 2025 call letter from the official website (sbi.co.in).

SBI PO 2025 Call Letter Guidelines

The Preliminary Exam call letter will not be collected at the exam venue but will be checked, authenticated, and stamped by exam centre staff.

Candidates must retain their call letter and the authenticated/ stamped copy of their ID proof for future reference.