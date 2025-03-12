GATE 2025 Result Release Details - Rectification Submission Deadline Extended!

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will officially publish the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results and scorecards on March 19 and March 28, 2025. Recently, the conducting body opened the GATE 2025 defect correction window, allowing provisional or marked candidates to rectify application form errors and clear defects.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will officially publish the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results and scorecards on March 19 and March 28, as per the official information bulletin. For those who miss the deadline, the scorecard can still be downloaded until December 31 by paying a fee of ₹500 per test paper.

Recently, the conducting body opened the GATE 2025 defect correction window, allowing provisional or marked candidates to rectify application form errors and clear defects to avoid their GATE 2025 results being withheld. The deadline for corrections was initially set for March 12, which has now been extended until March 15, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, will be able to check their scores and submit their defect rectifications through the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) portal.

Steps to Check GATE 2025 Result

Visit the official GATE website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the GATE Result 2025 link displayed on the homepage.

Enter your login ID and password.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

IIT Roorkee will also release the GATE 2025 qualifying cutoff along with the results. Candidates who meet the cutoff criteria will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.