TS POLYCET Results 2025 Out - Rank Card Link, Qualifying Marks & Counselling Details

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has officially announced the TS POLYCET 2025 results today, May 24. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores and download rank cards from the official website — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission into various polytechnic colleges across Telangana, offering both engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify, candidates from the General category are required to secure at least 30% marks (i.e., 36 out of 120). Notably, there’s no minimum qualifying mark for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

Counselling and Admission Process

Candidates who clear the exam will soon be called for the TS POLYCET 2025 counselling process. The detailed counselling schedule and instructions will be released shortly on the official website. Qualified students are advised to keep a close watch on official announcements to ensure they don’t miss key dates.

Find the direct rank card download link here.