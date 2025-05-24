AP EdCET

AP EdCET 2025 Application Edit Begins - What Information can be Modified?

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the application edit facility for the AP EdCET 2025 exam today, May 24.
Candidates can access the edit window through the official website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET) until May 28.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the application edit facility for the AP EdCET 2025 exam today, May 24, allowing only registered candidates to make corrections in their submitted forms. Candidates can access the edit window through the official website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET) until May 28.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by the Council.

Editable Fields (Category 2)

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified online through the correction window:

  • Type of Examination
  • Qualifying Exam - Year of Passing/Appearing
  • Medium of Instruction
  • Place of Study - Intermediate/Degree
  • Mother’s Name
  • Gender
  • Aadhaar Card Details
  • Local Area Status
  • Non-Minority/Minority
  • Annual Income of the Parents
  • Study Details
  • SSC Hall Ticket Number
  • Special Reservation Category
  • Correspondence Address
Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test 2025, which grants admission to BEd and BEd(Special Education) programmes in Universities/Government/Aided/Private Colleges of Education across Andhra Pradesh, is scheduled for June 5, 2025.

