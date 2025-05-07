WB HS 2025

Bankura District Shines Again - Srijita Tops Among Girls for WB HS 2025 with 98.8%!

West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2025 results were declared today, May 7, by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), marking yet another significant milestone for the students of the state.
Among these shining stars, Bankura district’s Srijita Ghosal carved a name for herself by securing 494 marks and emerging as the first among female candidates in the state, ranking 4th in the overall Top 10 merit list.

West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination 2025 results were declared today, May 7, by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), marking yet another significant milestone for the students of the state. This year, an impressive 2,54,016 female candidates appeared for the exams — 47,539 more than their male counterparts — reflecting a promising rise in academic participation among young women.

Among these shining stars, Bankura district’s Srijita Ghosal carved a name for herself by securing 494 marks and emerging as the first among female candidates in the state, ranking 4th in the overall Top 10 merit list. A student of Sonamukhi Girls' High School, Srijita’s achievement has brought immense pride to her hometown.

In an exclusive conversation with The Telegraph online Edugraph, the humble topper shared, “I did not expect such a good result or that I would top among the girls. It was my friends who first informed me about my results!

A science stream (PCMB) student, Srijita, balanced a disciplined life while allowing herself moments of creativity through art and drawing. “For Physics, since it’s a difficult subject to score in, I gave it more time. For Mathematics, it was regular practice, while for Biology and Chemistry, revising concepts multiple times helped me stay confident, ” she revealed.

Life hasn’t been without its challenges. Srijita lost her mother at the tender age of six. Her father, the headmaster of Kochdihi Kabi Sukanta Vidyapith High School, along with her other loved ones, together remained her pillar of strength. Her father’s pride was unmistakable today as he saw his daughter’s dreams taking shape.

Interestingly, though academics had always fascinated her, Srijita’s career dreams evolved over time. From aspiring to be a professor in her childhood, she now looks forward to a future in engineering, possibly in Data Science, Computer Science, or Information Technology. “I want to explore these fields and see which one I fall in love with,” she smiled.

Speaking of her study habits, she candidly admitted, “I did not follow any schedule. I studied till I was satisfied. Whenever I got stuck, I would read the concept several times until it made sense. ”

Amidst her rigorous study routine, Srijita made sure to stay connected with her friends, whose support and camaraderie kept her spirits high. She attributes part of her success to a balance between self-study, school guidance, tuition classes, and meaningful friendships.

And as Bankura celebrates Srijita’s stellar feat in the HS exams, it’s worth noting that the district has been basking in academic glory this season. Ishani Chakraborty, also from Bankura, had recently topped among girls in the WB Madhyamik Exam 2025, proving once again that the district’s daughters are leading the way to academic excellence.

