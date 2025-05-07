WB HS 2025

WB HS Result 2025 Announced! Check Pass Percentage, Topper and Stream Wise Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2025
13:07 PM

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the much-awaited results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2025.
To access their marks, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the much-awaited results for the West Bengal Higher Secondary (WB HS) Examination 2025 today, May 7, during a press conference. Students can check their scores online once they are made available on the official websites, including result.wb.gov.in and result.digilocker.gov.in, among others, from 2 PM onwards. To access their marks, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other required details. Additionally, results can be checked via SMS, mobile app, and several news portals.

In a major update, while declaring the results the council has also informed that from the 2025-2026 they are introducing the semester system for the HS exam.

The results have been published within 50 days of the last date of examination.

Major Update - WB Madhyamik 2026 Exam Dates Announced! Check Full Schedule Here
The class 12 examinations for 2025 were officially conducted from March 3 to March 18 for a total of 62 subjects. This year, a total of 4,73,919 regular students appeared for the exam across multiple centres statewide, in which 4,30,286 students cleared it. The higher secondary exams this year witnessed 47,539 female students more than male students.

During the official announcement, WBCHSE also released key details, including the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and other information.

This year the overall percentage for regular students is 90.79%, while last year’s overall pass percentage was 90%.

Science stream (set 1) saw an overall pass percentage of an impressive 99.46%, while for commerce stream (set 2) it was 97.52% and for humanities stream (set 3) it was 88.25%.

There are a total of 72 candidates in the top 10 scorer list, with Rupayan Pal emerging as the topper with 497 marks (99.4%).

CUET UG 2025 Exam Update - Revised Dates Announced! City Slips to be Out Today
As per the official notification, schools can collect marksheets and certificates from their respective centres tomorrow, May 8, from 10 AM. Until then, students and guardians are advised to download and print their online scorecards for reference until they receive the official marksheets.

The special online portal for Post Publication Scrutiny and Post Publication Review applications will be activated on May 8, offering students the opportunity to request re-evaluation if they believe there has been a discrepancy in their scores. This Tatkal service will be available from May 8 through May 11, and the normal service window will remain active until May 22.

Last updated on 07 May 2025
13:15 PM
WB HS 2025 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) WBCHSE Result HS Results
