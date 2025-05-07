CUET UG 2025 Exam Update - Revised Dates Announced! City Slips to be Out Today

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced revised dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions. The NTA confirmed that city intimation slips will be made available to candidates today, i.e., May 7, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced revised dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions, with the examination now scheduled to commence from May 13, 2025. This marks a slight shift from the earlier tentative date of May 8. The NTA confirmed that city intimation slips will be made available to candidates today, i.e., May 7, 2025, offering crucial details like exam date, time, and centre location.

Through their official X account, NTA has announced the revised exam and city intimation slip download dates.

CUET-UG serves as a gateway for undergraduate admissions to central, state, and private universities across India. The 2025 edition has witnessed an impressive 13.5 lakh registrations, setting a new record in application numbers.

In a major update to its format, CUET UG 2025 will be conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, a significant change from previous years’ mixed-format exams. All 37 subject papers will be held online, with each paper allotted 60 minutes. Every subject will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions, and the number of shifts per day will vary based on centre availability, ranging from two to three exam slots daily.

Interestingly, unlike earlier editions, the NTA has chosen not to release a formal detailed date sheet this year. Instead, candidates will find all critical information — including subject-wise exam dates, duration, slot timings, and exam city details — directly in their advance city intimation slips, accessible through the official CUET website.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also declared the results for CUET (PG), which was conducted in Computer-Based Test mode on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 and April 1, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.