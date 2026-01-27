WBCHSE Announces Bootstrap Programme 2026, Releases Model Papers and Expands Tutorials

Summary The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the launch of the Bootstrap Programme 2026. To further support Madhyamik and higher secondary students, the council has released Semester IV model question paper booklets for 22 higher secondary subjects.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the launch of the Bootstrap Programme 2026 for students who have appeared in the Madhyamik examination. Along with this initiative, the council has released model question paper booklets and expanded its online subject tutorial programme as part of its golden jubilee celebrations held on January 26.

As per the official announcement, the online component of the Bootstrap Programme 2026 will be conducted from Vidyasagar Bhavan in April 2026. The registration process for interested students will begin with the release of a Google application form on the council’s official website by February 15, 2026. Candidates will be required to choose their preferred subjects and pay a registration fee of ₹100 per subject.

Students will receive advance communication regarding the programme through their registered email IDs. Participation certificates will also be issued digitally and sent to the same registered email addresses after the completion of the programme.

In addition to the online sessions, WBCHSE will organise offline classes at selected schools across various districts between April and June 2026. These offline sessions will be conducted free of cost for students from the host schools as well as nearby institutions, ensuring wider access to academic support.

The Bootstrap Programme 2026 will be implemented by the Science and Development Wing of WBCHSE. It aims to provide subject-wise academic guidance in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Computer Science, along with their practical and application-based aspects. The programme will be delivered by experienced educators through both online and offline modes, with a strong emphasis on conceptual clarity and examination-oriented preparation.

To further support Madhyamik and higher secondary students, the council has released Semester IV model question paper booklets for 22 higher secondary subjects. These include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Applications, Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Political Science, Geography, History, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Education, Nutrition, Environmental Studies, Commercial Law and several other subjects. The model papers are available in both English and Bengali and follow a chapter-wise question bank structure to help students practise effectively.

WBCHSE also highlighted the progress of its online tutorial initiative. Since June 2025, the council has uploaded more than 400 tutorial and practical videos on its official YouTube channel. These videos cover the complete semester examination syllabus and include guidance on question patterns, probable questions and sample answers to assist students in structured exam preparation.