ICSE, ISC Admit Cards 2026 Out Now - Hall Ticket Download Link and Guide for All Schools

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially issued the admit cards for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026. Schools affiliated with the council can download the ICSE and ISC hall tickets through the official CISCE website, cisce.org.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially issued the admit cards for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026. Schools affiliated with the council can download the ICSE and ISC hall tickets through the official CISCE website, cisce.org, by logging in with their school credentials.

According to the official information, only schools are authorised to access and download the admit cards using the designated school login. Students will not be able to download the hall tickets directly and must collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Candidates are required to carry the admit card on all examination days, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it.

The CISCE board examinations for 2026 are scheduled to begin in February. The ISC Class 12 examinations will commence from February 12, while the ICSE Class 10 examinations will start from February 17. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their admit cards, including personal information and examination schedule, and report any discrepancies to school authorities immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the ICSE and ISC admit cards, schools need to visit the official website at cisce.org and navigate to the ‘News’ section on the right side of the homepage or access the ‘Downloads’ tab. After opening the relevant link for ICSE or ISC Admit Card 2026, schools must enter the required login credentials along with the captcha code and submit the details. Once the hall tickets appear on the screen, schools should download them, take coloured printouts, and distribute them to students.

The council has clarified that schools may withhold ICSE or ISC admit cards only under specific official circumstances permitted by CISCE regulations, such as incomplete or pending documentation. In such cases, students are advised to promptly resolve the issues with their school authorities to avoid any inconvenience during the examination period.

Find the direct official portal link here.