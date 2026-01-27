WB Madhyamik Exam 2026: WBBSE Opens 24-Hour Special Enrolment Window Today! All Details

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a special 24-hour online enrolment facility for eligible Class 10 students The emergency enrolment window will open today, January 27, at noon.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a special 24-hour online enrolment facility for eligible Class 10 students who were unable to register for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026 due to errors at their respective schools. The emergency enrolment window will open today, January 27, at noon and will remain active until January 28, 2026, according to the official notification.

The board clarified that this one-time concession is meant for students who have passed Class 10 and maintained a minimum attendance of 70 per cent in both Classes 9 and 10, but were deprived of enrolment because of mistakes or negligence during the registration process at the school level. The Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 is scheduled to commence on February 2, 2026.

As per standard procedure, the enrolment of eligible students must be completed through their respective schools using the WBBSE online portal. Schools have been instructed to follow the prescribed guidelines carefully while submitting the details of students registering during this special window.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification further stated that schools will be required to submit the original enrolment report to the WBBSE office in Salt Lake, Kolkata. The report must be duly signed by the student and countersigned by the head of the educational institution, along with payment of the applicable fees.

For candidates who successfully complete registration under this special enrolment process, the WBBSE will issue Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 admit cards and ASR documents on January 29. These documents can be collected from the WBBSE office between 11 AM and 4 PM.

The board has also issued a strict warning to schools, stating that disciplinary action will be initiated against institutions found responsible for such lapses. The WBBSE emphasised that negligence affecting the academic future of students will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

As per the official examination schedule, the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations 2026 will be conducted from February 2 to February 12. The exams will be held from 10.45 AM to 2 PM, with the first 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper.

The first language papers in the Madhyamik examination include Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi (Gurumukhi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali. The second language paper will be English for candidates who choose a language other than English as their first language, while Bengali or Nepali will be offered as the second language for students opting for English as the first language.

Read the official notice here.