WB Madhyamik 2025

Madhyamik 2025 Online Enrollment Window Reopens - Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
09:26 AM

File Image

Summary
In a crucial announcement, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has reopened the online enrollment window for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2025.
This special opportunity is available for 24 hours, starting from 11 AM on January 6 to 11 AM on January 7, 2025.

In a crucial announcement, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has reopened the online enrollment window for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2025. This special opportunity is available for 24 hours, starting from 11 AM on January 6 to 11 AM on January 7, 2025, and is specifically designed for students who missed earlier deadlines.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Schedule - Registration Begins Tomorrow
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Schedule - Registration Begins Tomorrow

Eligible students include registered, continuing, or compartmental candidates who could not complete their enrollment during the initial phases that concluded on December 18, 2024, and January 3, 2025. A late fine, as applicable, will be levied during this final phase.

Despite successful enrollment from 9,281 schools during the previous phases, residual cases of missed enrollments have been reported to the Board. This one-time window is being offered to ensure no eligible student is left behind. However, this is the last chance to enroll, as further delays could impact the issuance of admit cards scheduled for January 30, 2025 and the Madhyamik exam commencing on February 10, 2025.

CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration
CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration

Instructions for Schools

Schools are urged to complete the enrollment process for any remaining students within the stipulated timeframe to prevent complications. Authenticated enrollment reports, along with necessary supporting documents, must be submitted to the respective Regional Offices promptly for verification and record-keeping.

Students and schools are advised to act swiftly to take advantage of this final enrollment window, ensuring smooth participation in the Madhyamik 2025.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2025
09:27 AM
WB Madhyamik 2025 West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)
