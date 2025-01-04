CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jan 2025
11:12 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially commenced the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2025 on January 2, 2025.
This year, the NTA has introduced significant updates in the examination pattern, fees, and exam centres.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially commenced the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2025 on January 2, providing a gateway to postgraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions. Interested candidates can register on the official NTA website by 1 February 2025.

CUET PG 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and Direct Link
Major Changes in CUET PG 2025

This year, the NTA has introduced significant updates in the examination pattern, fees, and exam centres:

Reduced Exam Duration

The exam duration has been further reduced to 1.5 hours (90 minutes), compared to 1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes) last year and 2 hours (120 minutes) previously. Despite the shorter duration, the number of questions remains the same at 75.

Changes in Exam Centres

Additionally, the number of domestic exam cities has decreased from 300 to 285, but new international centers have been added in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Oslo (Norway), and Frankfurt/Berlin (Germany). Candidates now have the option to select four preferred cities for the exam instead of two.

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Now for Jan 6 to 8 Exams!

Increased Application Fee

The application fee has also been revised. For candidates applying within India, the fee has increased by ₹200 for up to two test papers, with an additional ₹100 for each extra paper. International applicants face a fee hike of ₹1,000 for up to two test papers and ₹1,500 for any additional papers.

These changes aim to streamline the process while accommodating a broader range of candidates globally.

