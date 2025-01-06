NEET PG 2024

UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Schedule - Registration Begins Tomorrow

Posted on 06 Jan 2025
The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has officially published the third round schedule of the UP NEET PG Counselling 2024.
NEET-PG qualified students who have not yet secured their admissions should take note of the counselling dates, which are crucial for pursuing postgraduate programmes (MD/MS/Diploma and DNB) in the state.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their registration fee and security deposit through the official website once the link has been activated.

Round 3 Counselling Schedule

According to the released timeline, the online fee submission process for round 3 is scheduled for January 7, 2025. The eligible candidates must complete their choice filling and locking by January 10, 2025. The seat allotment result will be declared on January 13, following which students are expected to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges from January 15 to January 18, 2025.

After the choice-filling window closes, the counselling authorities will process the data and release the final seat allotment result for the first round depending on the NEET PG ranks, seat availability, and reservation policies.

